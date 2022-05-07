Fixing your credit

Your credit score plays a determining role in how much you’ll pay for a home over the lifetime of your mortgage.

A better score means lower interest rates, and that saved income stays in your bank account. That’s why it may be smart to fix your credit before beginning your new home search. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

CHECK YOUR REPORT

Begin by finding out how you’re doing through the three main reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Each of them will issue one free report per year, after a written request. Some banks and credit-card companies will also offer more regular access to your scores. Pay close attention to your number, since these are the same credit bureaus that lenders will be contacting. You’ll earn more attractive loan options with better scores, including an opportunity to make a lower down payment. You’ll potentially get a more favorable interest rate, too.

RAISE YOUR SCORE

If you find that you can’t secure the best loan because of a lower score, don’t worry: There are options to raise it before you purchase a property. Consider opening a low-interest credit card account, which you can use to charge select essentials. It’s important, however, that you pay off the card on time, every month, for your score to improve. If you let a balance carry forward — or worse, miss a payment — your numbers could be negatively impacted. Disciplined charging and regular payments can lead directly to better mortgage options. Just make sure the card is reporting your activity to the three main credit agencies.

PRE-QUALIFICATION

If you’re worried about living within your means, avoid creating a mountain of debt — or halting the sale process entirely — by pre-qualifying for a loan. You’ll understand in advance which home fits your specific budget. This document from your loan officer actually does more than outline the limit of your loan; it also helps you buy with confidence because you have a better sense of what your payment structure and interest rate will be. A pre-qualification letter aids in negotiations with a seller too, since they know you’re in a healthy position to buy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0