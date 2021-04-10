Flowers offer visual impact in home design

There are certain immaterial things that you inherit from your parents or grandparents, whether we like to admit it or not. I admit that my disdain for the smell of certain cut flowers is due to my mother. She used to liken the fragrance of certain flowers to a funeral parlor, and thus resisted decorating with flowers. I get it; I have the same associations with certain scents. Yet there are other flowers whose perfume can make me swoon like Gardenias, Night-blooming Jasmines, Tuberoses and the intoxicating Casablanca Lilies.

Certainly there is nothing more visually impactful than a beautifully arranged bouquet of flowers. They are guaranteed to put a smile on your face, which is why they are placed to greet guests in hotel lobbies, on fancy dinner tables, presented or sent for a romantic sweep, given to say I'm sorry or even bedside to cheer one up when someone is ill. I love to be surrounded by them and I try to encourage my clients to add some flower power to their decor.

Flowers are that finishing touch in a room's decor. However, your arrangements either can be used as background with a small-subdued monochromatic arrangement, or meant to take center stage with a large over-the-top blast of color. Flowers in decorating can pick up the predominant color of a room found on walls, drapes or upholstery, or can make their own statement with a contrasting and unexpected color.