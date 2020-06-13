Flush away your TP worries with a smart toilet

It took a pandemic for people to realize just how last century their toilets are. Kohler introduced Numi, its first smart toilet, in 2011. "It's our flagship product in this category, being very design- and technology-forward," said Allis.

Since then Kohler has introduced Veil and other models; the company has four automated toilets with similar features but they look very different.

TOTO introduced the automated toilet in the early 1980s and has since sold 50 million worldwide. "When it was introduced in Japan, it was quickly adopted," Strang recalled.

Allis said: "The American culture has been much slower to adapt the technology. It has taken a global pandemic to get this market to turn around."

Humans in general have a history of dragging their derrieres when it comes to upgrading sanitation. The flush toilet had been around since 1596, but it took the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century to bring it into the mainstream.

"Awareness has been an issue in the United States as opposed to Japan, Asia and all of Europe," noted Strang. "I have had an intelligent toilet in my house for 18 years without incident," he said.