For some, work from home is not going away

Random sounds and distractions can affect your productivity, Weiner said, so working in a space where there is less likely to be unpredictable noise may help. She said continuous sound, like a fan or white noise, can improve your attention. Temperature can also impact your work. "If you're working within a thermal zone that's uncomfortable, you have less productivity and make more errors," she said.

While distractions may take your mind off work, they can also be positive. Putting an object on or around your workspace that brings you joy or reminds you of a pleasant memory can help you refocus, Weiner said.

You workspace setup and neutral posture will only do so much for you, Stapleton said, because you can't be in any one position for too long: "When I work with people who have a desk job and I feel as though their environment is contributing to the persistence of pain, one of the first things I'll do is look at their routine outside of the office."

Stapleton said we need "positional variation," which can be achieved by getting up and walking around throughout the day. He said stretching and strengthening routines, as well as cardio, will give your body the movement and variation it needs.