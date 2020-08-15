For straight, flat wall, install studs properly

Another method is to cut a notch, slightly deeper than the thickness of a 2-by-4-inch stud, in the backside of the bowed stud. Cut a short piece of stud long enough to fit between two adjacent studs.

Screw this piece horizontally in the notch. Nail each end into the adjacent studs such that the front surface of the bowed stud is pushed out level with the others. The reverse procedure can be used with a stud that is bowed out.

A 2-by-4-inch studded wall on 16-inch centers can be quite heavy and difficult to raise into position without a large crew or a crane. If it is not raised in a reasonably uniform method, it can be twisted, and the lumber can actually be damaged and weakened.

The most difficult part is when starting to tilt the wall up from the floor. Once it is above 45 degrees, it is easier to lift. Take several 2-by-4-inch beams, and nail them to the subflooring. Nail small support plates to it every 18 inches or so. Starting at one end, lift the wall and let the header rest on a plate. Work your way along the wall for each step until it is high enough to raise.