For this power couple and their family, home is an extension of faithful service

"Sweet as could be," Price said. "I just knew: God made them to be together."

This far by faithFaith informs nearly everything about the Beltons' life. If their home is beautiful, it's for a bigger purpose. It's in the family's mission statement, which hangs on a wall near the front.

Their home "will be a vehicle for blessing and ministry," it says, and their works will be evidence of their faith to "glorify the Lord."

Ask them about any of their achievements, and they become bashful. They give credit to others with whom they work. Most important, they point to the heavens.

"If anything great happens in our lives, it's because the Lord has done something with us," Marc said. "We serve an audience of one."

While that may be, it doesn't stop folks from admiring their intellect, generosity and spirit.

"Marc brings a different way of thinking to a conversation, one that asks questions I hadn't considered, or frames them in a way that I wouldn't expect, which in turns expands my own thinking," said Joseph Haj, artistic director of the Guthrie Theater, on whose board Marc has served for years. "He is so smart, so capable and so philanthropically and community-minded that he brings much to the table in whatever he does."