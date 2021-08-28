Four most common problems when children inherit the family home

No. 3: One child, or that child's relation, is occupying the home.

No. 4: Children want to cash out because they have a different use for the asset.

Consider seeking advice from an attorney that specializes in estate planning to help you assess your situation and create a document that may minimize the chance of an unexpected outcome. They can offer options based on the experiences they have encountered in their private practice. Should you put the house in your childrens' name now? Should you assume that if you do nothing now, the kids will figure it out? Should you create a living trust and retitle it now?

There are many ways to accomplish your goal, and they vary from state to state. There are tax ramifications to each of the methods from which you can choose. Your finances, your health and what your children want may impact your choice.

It is often a good idea to discuss what you contemplate with your children while you are alive. The attorney can offer the pros and cons of such a discussion.

It is easy to rationalize that all will end well in your family. Still, things go awry in good families. Planning for the event will help take your emotions out of the conversation.