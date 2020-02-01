Friend's aloe vera plant may be different species

Question: I want to grow aloe vera plants to use in making some lotions. My friend has an aloe plant in her house that is doing so well that it has flowers. Mine is just sitting there doing nothing. The only difference I can see is that hers has white spots on the leaves, and mine doesn't. What can I do to get it to grow better?

Answer: If your friend will let you take an offset (a small side plant) from her aloe, you can try growing it. The white spots are an indication that hers is a different kind of aloe and not an indication that it is growing better than yours.

There are hundreds of species and a lot of cultivars of aloe, and many different aloes are called aloe vera. This is ironic because "vera" is Latin for "true," and it is hard to figure out what is a "true" aloe vera. Aloes, and especially the ones we call aloe vera, have been used as medicinal plants for thousands of years, and during that time, they have been transported all over the world. In modern times, the various wild populations of this plant were rediscovered by plant explorers who thought they were finding new kinds of aloes. Each rediscovered group got a new name, and the confusion was magnified.