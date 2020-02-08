Garden catalogs offer more varieties of plants

Gardening Catalogs
As you become an experienced gardener, you will want plants that you have a hard time finding locally. This new plant situation is a "Catch-22" problem. If people don't buy new plants, then stores won't stock them, and if they are not in stock, people can't buy them.
Big box stores often have very little variety in most plants. They just stock the few species that sold well locally in the past. Many local garden centers are not much better. If people don't buy the new varieties, it is not worth the space and labor to take care of them. So, if you want new, exciting colors and plants that are often easier to care for, you need to ask your local garden center for them. Or, search out the specialty garden center in your region that will take the time to find the plants you want.
Catalogs are a great way to get plants that are special, new, rare or hard to grow. Your local garden center can't stock 300 colors of daylilies, irises or peonies, but somewhere out there is a grower with a catalog that does have all the plants you want.
If you want to buy plants or seeds through a catalog, it helps to understand some of the definitions you will find. The term "annuals" is used for plants that sprout, bloom, produce seeds and die all within one year. Perennials will live for several years or even decades. Tender perennials need extra protection from winter weather.
You will need to know which hardiness zone you live in. There is more than one source for cold hardiness zone maps, so most catalogs will show an example of the one they are using. You will need to keep track of which one each catalog is using to use the right zone for your house.
You have free articles remaining.
Hybrid vegetables are often more tolerant of insect or disease problems, while the terms "open pollinated," "heirloom" or "antique" are used for older varieties that may not look very pretty but often taste better and won't be found in the grocery store.
Tomatoes that are listed as "determinate" will stop growing taller at the height listed, while indeterminate tomatoes will just keep on growing all over the place. They will need to be staked, caged or tied up.
Don't be fooled by plants that are listed as winners of meaningless prizes. Look to see who awarded the prize. If the plant was grown in trial gardens and won an award, it is a worthy plant. Look for All-America Selection winners, All-American Daylily Selections and All-America Rose Selections.
Some catalog companies will supply a substitute if the plant or seed you ordered is out of stock. If you would prefer your money back, make sure you note on the order form that you don't want substitutes.
Catalog companies that are a part of the Direct Gardening Association are reputable and will work quickly to resolve problems to your satisfaction. The organization is 85 years old. It not only represents the catalog companies but also sponsors the Green Thumb Awards for new plants and products. It also sponsors a program where hundreds of schools receive Dutch bulbs for use on their school grounds to help kids learn about gardening. Order some catalogs today; it's time to start dreaming of summer.
Email questions to Jeff Rugg at info@greenerview.com.
COPYRIGHT 2020 JEFF RUGG
DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS SYNDICATE