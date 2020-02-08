Garden catalogs offer more varieties of plants

You will need to know which hardiness zone you live in. There is more than one source for cold hardiness zone maps, so most catalogs will show an example of the one they are using. You will need to keep track of which one each catalog is using to use the right zone for your house.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hybrid vegetables are often more tolerant of insect or disease problems, while the terms "open pollinated," "heirloom" or "antique" are used for older varieties that may not look very pretty but often taste better and won't be found in the grocery store.

Tomatoes that are listed as "determinate" will stop growing taller at the height listed, while indeterminate tomatoes will just keep on growing all over the place. They will need to be staked, caged or tied up.

Don't be fooled by plants that are listed as winners of meaningless prizes. Look to see who awarded the prize. If the plant was grown in trial gardens and won an award, it is a worthy plant. Look for All-America Selection winners, All-American Daylily Selections and All-America Rose Selections.

Some catalog companies will supply a substitute if the plant or seed you ordered is out of stock. If you would prefer your money back, make sure you note on the order form that you don't want substitutes.