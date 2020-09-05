Get a notebook for your home design projects

Other sections of your notebook can be sorted by rooms, which can hold pictures of furniture and corresponding swatches of fabric, paint samples, flooring ideas, lamps and even art. This will help you visualize your room and foresee any adjustments in colors or patterns. It will also help you determine if you need more goods for the room or project.

In terms of measurements, the more the better. You've all heard the construction adage, "Measure twice; cut once." The same holds true for any aspect of the design project. You may have measured the size of the window, but did you measure how far the sill is from the floor, the space above the edge of the window to the ceiling or crown molding, or the space on either side of the window? While you may think these dimensions are excessive, they are not. They'll be timesavers when you need to know what type and size hardware you need for a pair of drapes or how much wall space you have for art.

Every little bit of information adds up to inform the designer or yourself about your home. Many think of the interior design profession as easy or frivolous, but nothing can be further from the truth. Every decision made by a designer or homeowner costs money, and when mistakes are made, it increases the cost of even the smallest renovation. Take my advice, and before buying the first box of nails, get a notebook ... and use the darn thing!