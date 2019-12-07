Those of a certain age may relate to the image of a long line of children and adults waiting anxiously to use a bathroom. The ritual includes a strong pounding on the door usually followed by a primal yell: "Get out NOW! I need to GO!" Rush hour not only consists of a drive to work or school; it also includes strategic timing to get in and out of the facilities.

It used to be that homes of up to three bedrooms were designed with only one bathroom. As home standards have evolved, the prescription now seems to be one bathroom per bedroom. However, there are still some circumstances in older homes, smaller homes and multigenerational homes where bathrooms are shared by more than one person.

In homes where sharing a bathroom is part of daily coexistence, the best solutions can be accomplished architecturally when designing the bathroom. Although counterpoint to the contemporary trend of open floor plans, the most efficient bathrooms are divided based on all the functions of the bathroom. This can be accomplished in three or four compartments. Your fixtures are: the vanity/sink, the shower and/or tub and the toilet. Here are some tips to maximize your use of each area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}