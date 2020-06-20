Give your room designs that old black magic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like the lyrics to the song "That Old Black Magic," black rooms have me under their spell. Lately, it seems that black has assumed the role of the new neutral color for interiors. White, beige, gray and greige rooms step aside to make room for a dark, bold change. Classic rooms have always known the allure of black accents, both in traditional decor and contemporary design. Now it seems black has hit an all-time high in popularity with entire rooms swathed in black.

Black is a color that is stable; it symbolizes order and control. It is sophisticated and authoritative. In the furniture world, dark, almost-black finishes such as ebony or wenge have been popularized for casegoods and even wood floor finishes. Kitchen and bathroom cabinets have also embraced black, which harkens back to a retro look. Black finishes or almost-black, oil-rubbed bronze on plumbing fixtures have become mainstream when paired with almost any color cabinet for a very custom look.

Contrary to popular belief, dark rooms, especially black ones, make the walls recede, and the occupant loses the sense of depth perception. A great example of this is in black box theaters, where the volume, even in a small theater, is lost. The same trompe l'oeil occurs in almost any room that is painted black. Some may view a black room as an expression of sadness or depression, but nothing is further from the truth.