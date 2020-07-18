Glass block mortar installation for good security

The first step to installing individual glass blocks in mortar is to select the type of glass blocks. For a utility room, a clear view outdoors is not important. Instead, select glass blocks with a medium surface pattern to provide privacy from outdoors but still allow diffused natural light to pass through.

Once you have the old utility room window removed and the opening cleaned out, it should take about half a day to install a glass block window using the mortar method. If you start having problems after installing a course or two of the glass blocks, you can stop there and seek assistance.

Determine how many and what size glass blocks you need to fill the window opening. Blocks are available in several sizes, so you will likely need a variety of sizes to properly fill the opening. The optimum gap between the glass blocks for the mortar joints is 1/4 to 3/8 of an inch.

The next step is to prepare the sill for the mortar and the first course of glass blocks. Coat the sill with a water-based asphalt emulsion to seal it, and let it dry for a couple of hours. Nail a polyethylene expansion strip to the header and window side jambs.