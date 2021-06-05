GMO plants are good for pest control

Throughout all of history, all organisms, except for naturally occurring clones, have been and always will be GMOs. Even identical twins are GMOs of their parents.

At the present time, there are no genetically engineered seeds available to home gardeners. Every seed packet, including all heirloom and organic packets, always contain GMO seeds, even if the label says they aren't. Just look at the USDA definition and you will see that all garden seeds fit their GMO definition. All garden seeds are genetically modified seeds. We love genetically modified plants. That is how we get new, hardier and more disease-resistant varieties of food and landscape crops.

Do not be afraid of genetically modified plants and animals because every plant and animal throughout all of history has been a GMO.