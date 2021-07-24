Go undercover to explore dressings for the bed

My mother always nagged to make my bed. Her reasoning was that starting the day with a well-made bed was also the start of an organized day and mind. I'm still on the fence about these statements...but I do agree that from an aesthetic point of view, it is always nice to try to make your bed, as it is especially nice to walk into a bedroom to find that the bed is perfectly made.

Bedspreads, duvets and blankets are dressings for the bed. Choosing a bedspread is a defining item in a bedroom. They say so much about your decor and the kind of lifestyle you live. To a certain point, the kind of dressing one chooses for the bed is governed by the selection of furniture used in a room. Bed coverings are also guided by the decorating style chosen by the homeowner.

While certain types of furniture require simple tailored treatments, others require more elaborate, formal and decorative treatments. The type of treatment governs the kind of fabrics to be used.

Formal bed coverings will require fancier fabrics, such as silks, satins and brocades. Some of these embellished bed coverings will require special handling such as dry cleaning. Casual bed coverings made from cotton, linen or other fabric can be laundered at home.