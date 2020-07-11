Good things can come in small packages

The second thing to take into consideration is that storage is always lacking in small spaces. One must look to every nook and cranny for viable places to store things. Under furniture, behind drapery, and vertical space need to be investigated to make small spaces work. Sometimes this means giving up expected furniture such as nightstands in favor of chests or bookcases. Boats offer a great lesson for those decorating small areas, where there is a dedicated area for everything and no room for wasted space.

The third thing to consider is that contrary to the belief that one larger space is better when it comes to separating functions, which is an important component of small spaces. Sometimes the layout of a small space has too many walls, but on the other hand those walls may offer the psychological idea of more space. When walls are lacking, the idea of space may be created by hanging floor to ceiling drapes, which create the illusion of walls.

The fourth tip is about imagining space. I am not a promoter of walls of mirrors, but mirrors are another source when designing in tight quarters. Strategically placed mirrors can create the vision of more space. They can actually make it seem as though there is more space by reflecting a window or reflecting existing doorways to multiply the number of architectural openings.