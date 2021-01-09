Goose population can be controlled

Wearing a down coat, they are able to survive the cold winter weather, and they stay as far north as the winter weather doesn't freeze the water in rivers. In recent decades, many urban retention ponds have been built, and many more lawns have been planted, providing the geese with excellent conditions in urban areas that have few predators and very little hunting.

All that would be necessary to reduce the growth of the goose population would be to remove the eggs from the nest and replace them with artificial ones. The female wouldn't lay more eggs, and the eggs could be donated to a food pantry. It is illegal to harm the birds or the eggs under current laws, but conservation officials could do the egg removal. It would obviously be an uphill battle at first, but the geese have caused ecosystem damage in areas where they don't belong.

When the geese arrive at your location, don't feed them corn or other foods, and don't let anyone else around your lake feed them. In the winter, if it is possible, let your lake freeze over for a couple of weeks at a time. If you must run an aerator for the fish or for aesthetics, the open water will attract the geese.