Great ideas for a more earth-friendly, sustainable house

Give up the special occasion bath in favor of a shower. Designing bathrooms with just a shower makes sense. Showers use one-fourth the amount of water than filling the tub. Save even more by installing faucets and shower heads fitted with a low-flow, high-efficiency aerator. This should cut your water usage in half.

High-efficiency kitchen, air conditioning and laundry equipment are crucial in a sustainable home. Take, for example, an induction cooktop. These new cooktops only heat where the surface makes contact with your pots and pans. No heat loss is experienced, as when using a standard electric range. Not only does it make for a cooler kitchen; it also helps minimize your electric bill.

Smart washing machines can now distinguish the type of fabric, the weight of the laundry load and even how dirty the load is. They make your laundry a breeze, and they virtually eliminate having to wash any stained garment twice.