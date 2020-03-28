2020 Green Thumb Award winners announced

Four new plant varieties and two new gardening products have won the 2020 Green Thumb Awards presented by the Direct Gardening Association (formerly called the Mail-Order Gardening Association). This is the 22nd year of the Green Thumb Awards. This year, I was not on the judging panel. This week, we look at the some of the plants, and next week, the products. The winners are judged on their uniqueness, technological innovation, ability to solve a gardening problem or provide a gardening opportunity and potential appeal to gardeners.

The first winner is the newest version of the InstantHedge. As gardeners, we understand patience. We plant small trees and shrubs, and they take a while to grow up and fill in. This can be painful when it comes to hedges. If we need to block a view, we don't want to wait for the plants to grow and fill in. During the years they take to grow, many hedges are pruned improperly and the hedge effect is ruined.