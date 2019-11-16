He moved to Chicago's Englewood neighborhood because he wanted to. Now, Quilen Blackwell is turning vacant lots into flower farms.

To stay out of trouble, Richardson joined Crushers Club, a nonprofit gang alternative organization that has a boxing program and gym, in early 2015, and would - and still does - go every day to work out, he said. But that didn't eliminate all trouble from finding him.

In January 2017, Richardson woke up in the hospital after being shot multiple times by someone he thought was a friend, he said. He told BET that Sally Hazelgrove, Crushers Club founder, was one of the first people he saw.

Earlier this fall, Richardson made national headlines after a 2016 photo of Hazelgrove cutting his locs resurfaced on Twitter. For many, the image of a white woman cutting the hair of a black teen is controversial because it not only brings up the "white savior" trope, but it also perpetuates the ongoing policing of and racism against black hair. Richardson said in a video that cutting his hair was something he "wanted to do" because he was "tired of it, tired of gang banging, tired of messing up."

Hazelgrove, who had previously been connected to Blackwell through a mutual friend, connected Richardson with Southside Blooms. He began working for Blackwell this spring and saw the flower farm as a new experience to do hands-on and outdoor work.