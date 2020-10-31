Heated seats and fire pits extend the season for pandemic socializing

These efforts, Duininck hopes, will allow her family to continue gathering small groups outside. "We can keep it going — probably not when the snow flies — but longer than normal," she said.

In its 40-year history, the St. Paul landscape company Southview Design has seen the idea of a basic backyard deck or patio evolve into "outdoor rooms," said landscape architect Meg Arnosti. These sophisticated spaces are stocked with elements to lure homeowners outdoors: water and fire features; weatherproof kitchens and televisions; pergolas, porches, and plantings to protect from the elements; ambient lighting to set the mood.

"They're designed to feel as if they're an extension of your home," Arnosti said.

With coronavirus curtailing travel, Southview has seen increased demand for improving outdoor spaces, as clients funnel vacation funds into creating their own "haven at home," Arnosti said.

Two years ago, Arnosti designed just such a sanctuary for Melanie Rake's Minnetonka home: a multilevel terrace with spaces for outdoor cooking, gathering around a gas fire pit, or dipping into a plunge pool or hot tub that's kept on through most of the winter.

During the stay-at-home order last spring, Rake says her backyard got constant use.