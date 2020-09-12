× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we leave behind the hotter-than-hot summer days and begin to feel the ever-so-subtle cooling breezes, many of us are left with the desire to mark the change of seasons (even where there are none).

Homeowners can mark the passage of time by giving their home a facelift. Precluding a home renovation, there are many things you can do to your home. Here are a few designer tips to help your home fall into its best version.

Pick one room, such as a powder room or entry hall, and wallpaper the walls with a bold, stop-you-in-your-tracks paper. This will help create an impactful first impression and fool every visitor into thinking you have done an entire renovation. Let them think what they will.

Never underestimate the power of color. The look and mood of a space can dramatically change when you alter the colors. For example, ivory and yellow are psychological substitutes for a room that may lack natural light, so they are great choices for creating an uplifting and bright room. A darker color such as black, brown or red creates a mysterious and warmer mood, and pink and green are purported to have a calming effect. Study your room, and determine your desired effect ... and then paint away.