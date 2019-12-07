Here are some gift ideas for gardeners

Well, it is that time of year again: gift-giving season. So let's dig in and see what is new and useful for gardeners this year.

Just about every gardener needs their tools sharpened. Knives and pruning tools are safer if they are sharp and can make a clean cut. The smooth cut will cause less damage to the plant, which means it can heal faster. Even shovels work better if they are sharp. Your local hardware store will have a sharpening stone. Get a two-sided one that has a coarse side to make the initial sharpening and a finer side to finish removing any burrs from the edge of the blade.

For those of us who get a stiff back from bending over to dig, there is the ProPlugger 5-in-1 Planting Tool. It lets you dig planting holes from a comfortable standing position. You can plant small things like annuals, bulbs, ground cover and lawn plugs. Using the interchangeable depth rings lets you dig holes from 2 inches to 6 inches deep. Soil gets stored as you work and empties easily by turning the tool upside down. It will also allow you to dig out weeds like dandelions and thistles. It is made in America. Check it out at your local garden center or on the ProPlugger website.