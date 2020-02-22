Here's how to stiffen a weak, bouncy floor

A strong, built-up beam is placed perpendicular under the floor joists. Adjustable pole jacks are placed on the footers, and the built-up beam rests on the top of the jacks. When the jacks are extended, they force the beam up against the floor joists. These jacks can be replaced with steel columns, or they can be left in place.

To make the built-up beam, use construction adhesive to nail three pieces of 2-by-10 or 2-by-12 lumber together. Joints in the beam should be located over a support column. An alternative to making your own built-up beam is to use a steel I-beam or laminated veneer lumber.

Another option when adequate headroom is an issue is to install a sister joist next to an existing floor joist. This joist is glued and nailed to the existing joist to double its stiffness. For extra stiffness, a deeper joist can be used. This is more difficult to install, though, because the ends of the new joist must be notched to fit over the mudsill and existing support beams.

If you have some old plywood around the house, two layers of it can be glued and nailed to the joist. Plywood is surprisingly strong and stable when assembled to the joist in this manner.