Here's how to take care of houseplants

One of the major concerns that millennials had in the OnePoll survey was whether or not a plant should be grown indoors or outdoors. If the plant is small enough to move outside during the summer, it will probably benefit from going outside. Just don't move it into the sun too fast. Imagine the sunburn you would get by being indoors for six months and then being set in the sun for eight hours on the first day. Ouch! Plants should only be getting the amount of sun they would get in their natural habitats, so a low-light plant should stay in low light, indoors and out. The low light level outdoors will be brighter than the low light level indoors, but that is OK. Move an indoor bright-light plant out into low light. After a week, move it into medium light, and after another week, move it into the bright light outside.

If you are putting the plants on a high deck or another windy location, be careful to not let them blow off the deck. Plants set on railings should be anchored in place. The leaves of some plants cannot take a lot of wind whipping them around, so they may need a little more shelter.

In the fall, most people wait until the last minute before bringing in the plants. They wait until there is a frost warning that will kill the plants. By then, the weather has been getting too cool during the night, and maybe even the day, for tropical plants to thrive.