Here’s what the experts are saying about 2023′s interior design trends

It may be hard to imagine, but 2023 is almost here. With less than two months separating us from the new year, experts are weighing in with their predictions for 2023′s top interior design trends. According to the pros, it’s going to be a beautiful year for interior design.

It’s a lot to get into, but it all starts with the question: What are some design trends that you think will be huge in 2023?

“In 2022 plaster and lime wash started to make their way into design again and I think 2023 is going to be the year it is infused deep into the design of everyone’s homes!” Lindye Galloway, founder and chief creative officer at Lindye Galloway Design Studio, told A Design Partnership. “I also think there will be a lean towards warmer colors for moodier spaces that are emphasized through rich colors and textures.”

According to Joshua Smith, principal designer and founder at Joshua Smith Inc., 2023 is going to be another big year for health and wellness.

“We’ll continue to see a focus on health and wellness in 2023 as people are now valuing their homes more than ever,” he explained. “When it comes to space planning, clients are requesting intentional spaces for activities like meditation, yoga, exercise, and last but not least, home spas – hello Gwyneth Paltrow!

“Incorporating nature into our living spaces is becoming increasingly popular. Whether it bring the outdoors in – via mother nature’s air filtration system (aka house plants) – or bringing the indoors out – through the increased use of outdoor kitchens and other multi-purpose exterior living spaces.”

As far as color schemes are concerned, expect more dramatic looks next year.

“Soft blush pinks and corals will be big in 2023 as designers move away from all white and gray decor,” Jerad Gardemal, principal designer and owner of JF Garemal Designs, said. “It is a great way to reintroduce color into a home that was more monochromatic. Faux finishes on powder room walls and mantels will also be on trend. Dark accent walls in large rooms will provide a dramatic accent in an open floorplan home.”

