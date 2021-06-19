Here's a guide to rearranging your room

If you've ever wondered where you should start when rearranging a room, or whether there is a correct or incorrect way of placing furniture in a room, then hopefully this article can help provide you with some direction. Because each room varies in size, type of activity and number of occupants, not all rules will apply, but this article attempts to guide you through the beginning stages. Here are some tips:

--The purpose of the room should be the overall guiding force in your arrangement.

--Personality should be evident when selecting furniture and accessories.

--Each item and piece of furniture in the room should be placed so that it feels obvious and natural.

--The furniture arrangement should facilitate the level of activity, whether it be a reading room, a game room or a place to sleep.

--Circulation in a room is of utmost importance. Place furniture deliberately so that doorways are unobstructed or the views and egress remain unblocked.

--Allow the architectural features to dictate the furniture placement -- such as seating areas around a fireplace.

--The room should display items in both low and high locations for visual balance.