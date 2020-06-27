Here's how to replace an outdoor faucet yourself

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear James: Last winter, I forgot to turn off the water to an outdoor faucet, and the pipe split. How do I install one of the freeze-safe ones, and do they work? -- Kerri J.

Dear Kerri: I think everyone has forgotten to shut off the water to an outdoor faucet (technically called a sillcock) at some point. The pipe does not always split, but just once can be enough. You do not know the pipe is split until it thaws during the day while you may be away at work. The leak can cause a lot of damage.

The pipe splits and leaks because water expands when it freezes. The colder it gets, the more it expands. If there is a weak spot in the pipe, it will split there. If the pipe has been stressed in that spot over several winters of freezing, it may finally let go, even at just barely freezing temperatures.

You have two options to eliminate the possibility of freezing the faucet and pipe. Installing a freeze-free sillcock is effective and does not require you to do anything at the beginning of winter. If you do need some water quickly outdoors on a warmer winter day, you just turn on the faucet as usual.