Here's what to do for your interior close-up

Like the work of the novelist, setting up a house involves telling a story. The space you inhabit is an extension of who you are. In order to get to know you better, there are interior designers who need three or four interviews with their clients to get to the heart of the project. What are you expecting from your designer? Many times we believe that we want a space with certain characteristics.

Although many consider interior design frivolous, the truth of the matter is that your home is usually one of your largest investments, creating the backdrop for most activities in your life. Making mistakes is not a way to start a project as important as this one. That's why I advise you to be realistic with your goals. Each room is like a chapter in a book, and every selection offers a nuance and gesture of your story. Here are some suggestions to make your story a best-seller:

--Do your homework. Find some shelter magazines and try to find the design of your dreams. Make notes on what you like in an image. Take your time to plan properly; rushed decisions make for bad execution, and although your instincts can guide you, your ideas can be polished throughout the process of design. Thus, the result will be a perfect mix between what you wanted and what you have learned during the long journey.