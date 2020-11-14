Here's what you need to do now to prepare your house for winter

PHILADELPHIA — Before winter sets in, there's a long list of other annual chores to do.

Fall is the perfect time for a whole-house maintenance check. You can make sure the summer heat didn't cause any damage, as you prep the house for the winter cold. Regular maintenance keeps your house safe and heads off costly emergency repairs.

But weather shouldn't be your only incentive to inspect and fix.

"About 88% of deficiencies we find in home inspection are due to deferred maintenance," said Kathleen Kuhn, president of HouseMaster, of Somerville, New Jersey, one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America.

If an inspector finds problems in a house on the market, Kuhn said, "that means the homeowner either must renegotiate the price, spend money on repairs, or, in some cases, the buyer will walk away."

To help head off trouble, stay on top of maintenance. Here are some tasks that HouseMaster recommends doing every fall.

Check your window wells and storm drains for debris or other blockages.

Repair any driveway cracks and/or heaved or settled walkways.

Trim your trees and shrubs, particularly any limbs too close to the house.