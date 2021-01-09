Hindsight is 2020 for gardening visions

If you live in an area that has not had much snow or rain this winter, check your landscape for dry soil and plants that need to be watered. This is especially important for new landscapes and evergreens. Give them water on the soonest day that is above freezing, and hopefully they will take in enough to survive.

If you are one of the millions of people who started growing houseplants this year, congratulations. It is a fun and healthy thing to do. You may not realize that houseplants can develop insect and mite problems in the winter. In fact, these problems can be worse indoors than out since there is no rain to wash the tiny pests off the plant. So, turn off the reruns of "Tiger King," and check your plants for insects and mites. Most can be washed off in the shower or sink. There are insecticides on sticks or in solutions that the plants soak up to kill the pests without spraying in the house.

Many houseplants need a winter grooming, so clean up the dead leaves, and rotate them so more leaves will get some sun. Don't store extra firewood indoors. Many insects hide in the bark, and as they warm up, they may move into your plants.