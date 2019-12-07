Home is light-filled gallery of modern living, artwork

Smaller-picture, there were a lot of paintings, sculptures and art pieces to incorporate.

"Judith did the interior-design work, and we worked with her pretty carefully to make sure all the art would fit," says Luchsinger.

In the central living area, under a 12-foot-tall ceiling, he says, "We got rid of the columns for fin walls, raised the floor up, added a new fireplace and leveled out the floor. It's just a great backdrop for art."

Judith created the meaningful collage above the double-sided fireplace - it's called "Memories and Dreams" - specifically for this spot. "It's all photographs of houses we've lived in with our family," she says. "I did it four times to get it right."

The artsy glass barn doors to Frank's new office are "functional as well as a design element," says Judith. "I had seen this glass artist in Bellevue. He did a drawing, and I wanted abstract. I turned it upside-down. It looked to me like skies and trees and lake. He said, 'Well, OK.' "

Judith has an artful way of seeing potential. She and Frank used to live "right up the lake," she says, in a three-story Bauhaus-style home that was "right on the water with no land." Meaning: nowhere near enough room for their six grandchildren to romp outside.