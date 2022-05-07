Home projects to avoid

Believe it or not, sometimes home improvement projects don’t really add value.

Even if everything goes according to plan — a big “if,” depending on your own remodeling skills, or that of your chosen contractor — some work is simply too expensive to ever pay for itself. Here’s a look at which home-improvement projects you should probably avoid.

SWIMMING POOLS

Smaller, more targeted upgrades make the most sense of those who want to add value before selling. There’s a particular focus on efficiency, as people look to save on monthly costs such as utility bills. Swimming pools don’t work on any of those levels. Costs can begin in the tens of thousands of dollars, and even homeowners in warmer climates should only expect up to 50 percent return on their investment, according to equity experts. If you live where it’s colder, buyers will go in knowing they’ll get less use of an in-ground pool — and they might actually become more reluctant to buy because of associated maintenance and operating costs.

GARAGE ADDITIONS

Remodeling projects often have more to do with personal wants and needs rather than resale value. Garage additions are among the best examples of how that can go wrong. Having more space for another car, lawn tools or exercise equipment can make this expansion seem attractive. As with pools, however, the cost is sometimes such that you’ll never earn that money back through a future sale. Some estimates place returns on investment for these type of projects at around 60 percent. In the long run, sellers won’t recoup enough of the construction costs for a garage addition to make equity-building sense.

SUNROOMS

Sun rooms are a great idea in terms of quality of life while you’re in the home, and a potential buyer may love the idea of drinking their morning coffee or taking an afternoon snooze in this cozy, welcoming space. But that doesn’t mean there is a good financial argument for adding one. In fact, one expert estimated that remodelers recoup less than half of the money spent on constructing sunrooms. There’s also the risk of sending your energy costs higher, since glass doesn’t provide the same level of insulation on those days when it’s very warm or quite cool. Prospective buyers may not want to have to foot those higher bills.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0