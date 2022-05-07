Homebuying mistakes

It’s easy to become enthralled with an available property, in a real-estate version of love at first sight.

Maybe you’ve always dreamed of a colonial, or can’t wait to spend afternoons at the nearby beach. But some very real issues can lurk just below the surface of your so-called dream home, turning that impulse purchase into a nightmare scenario. Here are a few home-buying mistakes to avoid.

PAY ATTENTION TO THE COMMUTE

The best bargains are typically far away from downtown, where home buyers get more bang for their buck. Don’t let the allure of more land and square footage obscure a difficult every-day issue associated with suburban or exurban living: the long commute. Make sure you’re not spending more time and money (in the form of increased fuel costs, or public transit fare) than you want trying to get back to work, leisure and retail options. Map out personal routes, or study train or bus schedules. Also be aware of area traffic patterns, since you’re probably not the only one who decided to maximize their buying power by leaving the city center.

TAKE A LOOK AROUND

Your purchase option might be priced wrong due to the community that surrounds it.

Perhaps the property is too expensive, because you’re looking at the nicest house on an otherwise middle-of-the-road neighborhood. There’s also the danger of never getting the equity you’d otherwise earn through things like upgrades or remodeling simply because your home is the smallest among much bigger nearby options.

Maybe the house is only available because of out-migration to another, more preferable area for potential homebuyers. Even every-day decisions like dining, retail and entertainment can be more costly in particularly affluent areas. Take all of that into consideration before you buy.

CHOOSING A MORTGAGE

Different mortgages favor different buying options. Adjustable rate loans are geared for more transient buyers who know they’ll be moving soon. They may be right for you if this is just a starter home, or if you are working on a shorter-term employment contract. Just be aware that these loans are market driven, so your payments will fluctuate as the interest rate changes. For those looking to settle into a home, fixed-rate mortgages offer both predictability and stability for the long haul. Your payment stays the same as you build a lifetime of memories.

