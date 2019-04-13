Dear Ms. Lank: I plan to sell my home in the near future.
There are already some minority families living in my neighborhood. Can I specify to my real estate agent that minority buyers be given priority during the sale of my home? -- F. Q.
Answer: No.
It is illegal for you or your agent to express any preference or avoidance for buyers based on membership in any federally protected class. Those include race, religion, country of origin, gender, handicap and presence of children in a family. States often add other groups to those protected by federal laws, including age and marital status.
I suppose you could advertise -- and give preference to -- members of some nonprotected minority -- smokers, for example, or left-handed homebuyers. But if the minority you mention falls in a legally protected class, you cannot specifically seek people of that minority out, even with the best intentions.
Federal and state laws encourage the widest possible range of choices for homebuyers.
Exclusion After Death
Dear Edith: Would the $500,000 tax-free profit apply if a homeowner were to die while living in the house? The owner's will says it would be left to a younger person not residing in the home. Could the estate claim this credit? -- N. C.
Answer: If a house has been your main home for at least two of the five years before the sale, you can sell it and realize a profit of up to $250,000 free of federal income tax, or $500,000 if married filing jointly. (State laws vary.) This tax break can't be used by an estate or an heir, but it wouldn't be needed anyhow. The house would have a new cost basis, valued at the time of death. If it were sold soon after, there would probably be little or no taxable profit.
Signing Over Deed
Dear Edith: I sold my house years ago, and the owners have been paying the mortgage to me. They're nearly done.
Can I just sign over the deed to them without hiring a lawyer? -- C. O.
Answer: That deed transferred ownership to you years ago. It was a one-time document. It won't ever be used again.
You will sign a new deed naming the new owners. It will be drawn up by an attorney or by whoever is customary in your area. It will be witnessed, handed to the buyers and then entered in the county's public records.
Paying off Mortgage
Dear Ms. Lank: I am thinking about paying off my whole mortgage. My savings aren't earning as much interest as I'm paying on my mortgage.
The rate paid by the banks is disgraceful, and I still pay income tax on the meager amount I get.
Is it really so beneficial to keep the mortgage just because interest payments are deductible? -- G. C.
Answer: No.
Most people keep a mortgage because they didn't have the money to pay all cash. And everyone's financial situation is different. You wouldn't do it, of course, if it would take your last penny, because you should always have some money readily available for emergencies. But, yes, if you can afford to, it could make sense to take money out of a savings account and use it to pay off a higher-interest mortgage.
You're right that income tax does enter into the calculation, but the amount involved is not enough to worry about.
Giving Away the House
Ms. Lank: My wife and I jointly own a house that we would like to give to our son. How do we accomplish this without paying any tax? -- A.L.
Answer: It's highly unlikely any actual tax would be due. Before you do anything, though, discuss possible complications with an attorney to see if that's the best way to accomplish what you have in mind.
No New Deed
Dear Edith: The house is mine, but my new wife and I recently refinanced. The mortgage company did not include a change of deed to include my wife. I'm not quite sure what that means. In the event of my death, is she not the owner? -- S. L. R.
Answer: The lending institution is concerned with liability on the loan, not with ownership. It deals with mortgages, not deeds.
If you want to change ownership, that's a separate matter, easily taken care of by a lawyer.
