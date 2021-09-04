Homeowners have a variety of flooring choices

Wood floors have come a long way from the days of random planks to fine inlaid woods. Today, wood floors are produced in mass for almost every budget, from solid wood planks to pre-engineered material to withstand changes in temperatures and humidity. Recent trends have wood-look floors made of ceramic and porcelain for a longer lasting product with ease of maintenance. These wood-look floors can be mopped or hosed down.

Another soft flooring material is cork. This is available in tile or in sheets. It's great for areas that are dry and where one will be standing for along time. These floors will periodically need to be replaced; because of their soft nature they wear easily.

Clay products such as ceramic tiles, brick and mosaic tiles have been around since the beginning of time. Today's products can emulate almost any material or pattern and print you like, thanks to the advances of digital printing. One can have tile that looks like a photographic image of water, of leaves or whatever one fancies under foot.

Laminate flooring is the latest product to hit the mass market. Many of these products are made from recycled materials or recyclable products. The surface can be made to look like wood planks, tiles or anything your imagination can dream up.