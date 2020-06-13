Honeysuckle, Bugleweed invade landscapes

Birds eat the red or orange berries in the summer and fall. Migrating birds can pick up the berries in a manicured landscape and then deposit the seeds in a natural area many miles from the plant. No matter where you live, there are better plants than honeysuckles for use as a hedge.

If you want to get rid of honeysuckles, you can hand-pull the small 1- or 2-year-old plants, unless you are in a high-quality natural area where pulling the plant up by the roots can expose the soil to more invasive plant seeds and damage the good plants. Older honeysuckles can be cut off at ground level, and a glyphosate herbicide of at least a 20% solution should be applied to the cut-off stump.

The Diervilla genus of Southern bush-honeysuckle has yellow flowers in the summer and is not as invasive as honeysuckles in the Lonicera genus.

Q: My neighbor has a blue flowering ground-cover plant that he calls bugleweed. I think it is "creeping Charlie." I don't want it to invade my yard. Can you tell from the picture what it is and what I should do to keep it out of my yard?

A: You are in luck. Your neighbor is right. His plant is Ajuga reptans, which has many common names such as bugleweed and carpetweed. Just like creeping Charlie, it is in the mint family. It is native to Europe, and it can be invasive in some places.