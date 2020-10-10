Houseplants are offering therapy amid pandemic stress

A long line of customers often queues up outside the cavernous Urban Jungle on weekends to buy, not browse, Alexander said, especially as the store encourages customers to be mindful of the time they spend shopping in order to keep the line moving. Up to 10 masked customers are allowed in at one time.

"They come in, and they've got a very focused attention of what they want to get," he said. "So they come in and get out." When a harder-to-find plant is stocked _ like the Philodendron pink princess, a 4-inch plant with a $125 price tag partially due to growers' licensing fees - eager customers will line up outside before the store even opens.

Urban Jungle records about 400 sales over a weekend, Alexander said, adding that the business was considering opening a second location. The Philadelphia houseplant market, which includes City Planter, Cultivaire, Cultivated Bohemians, Greensgrow Farms, ILLExotics, STUMP, and Vault + Vine, in addition to big-box retailers Home Depot and Lowe's, is competitive, he said. "It's a little feisty."

Most houseplant enthusiasts said they had grown their collections by visiting chain and locally owned stores.

"I get at least one plant a week," said Helen Lam, 38, of Northern Liberties, who had 10 plants last year and added 110 more during the pandemic.