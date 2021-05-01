How do you define home, sweet home?

We are all familiar with the saying "Home, Sweet Home," but what does this mean? This varies greatly from person to person. What is comfortable and stylish for one person is not for another. It is fascinating to find out how people truly live, and hard to find out. Once hired, this is what I sometimes resort to...an unannounced visit. Perhaps some consider it rude, but it is effective for me...you'll see why.

There is nothing I love more than to pay unannounced visits to my clients and friends...and no, not because I am doing a "Mother-in-law's" housekeeping visit. Lord knows the only housekeeping that I know how to do is the one that I hire. I love these visits because they are spontaneous, or at least I make it seem that way, and you can actually see how people live and use their spaces, without them taking time to show you the way they'd like to live. This always reveals the unedited version. I always take away something from these visits. As a designer, I never try to impose a lifestyle on clients, but rather define and refine their own style. I actually learn something about my clients to better assist them.