How I fought this February’s ice dams and won, with pantyhose

My wife alerted me to this late Sunday, showing me the water pouring into our enclosed porch. There are worse places to have water leaking than a porch — when we lived in Oak Park an ice dam caused a waterfall in our living room.

In our current house in LaGrange, the ice over the porch was bad but the one above the bedroom was worse. So was another ice dam in front. In desperation, I got up on the roof and tried to break it up with the claw end of a hammer. Don’t do this. In Oak Park, I tried duct-taping a hair dryer to a mop handle and holding it out of a window for a long time. Don’t do this either.

Here’s Majerick’s genius solution: Pantyhose. Pantyhose! Better, I’m sure you’ll agree, than a hammer or hair dryer. Fill pantyhose with a calcium chloride product like Snow Joe or End Ice until you have more or less a sausage of crystals and then heave it up onto the ice. Just tossing handfuls of ice cutter will scatter.

“You’re trying to melt a channel,” Majerick said, “so that any water behind it can get out.”

Most importantly, he said, do not, do not use ordinary rock salt. It will ruin your roof, drying out the asphalt shingles, rusting the metal nails and attacking anything else it touches. “Salt is so corrosive,” he said.