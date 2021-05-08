How the 'Laundry Evangelist' has turned his cleaning obsession into a profession

And cooking hasn't changed. We still put a chicken in the oven like we did in the '70s. What's changed is our attitude. We decided that cooking was something fun to do, a hobby.

Q. And you want to do the same with laundry?

A. Look, there are lots of people who are out of the closet about their love of laundry. There just needs to be someone who says it's OK to like doing laundry, sort of a Julia Child of laundry.

I'm not comparing myself to Julia Child. She's an icon. But she was one of the first to tell people it was OK to like to cook.

Q. During the pandemic, most of us haven't gotten out of sweatpants. Do you think we can care about how we look again?

A. As soon as we come out of the pandemic, there's going to be a huge resurgence in dressing — or we're going to stick with sweatpants. But if we do, we'll buy really nice sweatpants and take good care of them.

Q. You say that learning to take care of clothes is freeing. How so?

A. If you know how to take care of your clothes, nothing is off the table. You can buy whatever you want because you can make it last.