How this garden, with native plants and canoe planters, can help save salmon, orcas

Native plants are not only a beautiful and water-wise choice, but they also feed pollinators and bugs that feed the salmon, that feed the orcas. The southern resident orcas that visit Puget Sound are struggling for survival, because of boat noise, pollution and dwindling salmon runs.

The Orca Recovery Garden features two canoes retired from the University of Washington fleet for raised-bed planters. One is packed with rows of edibles - kale, chard and strawberries. The other is planted with herbs, including parsley, sage and chives.

The garden is a hit, winning a gold medal at the show, as well as the American Horticultural Society's Environmental Award and the an outdoor living award.

Plants are another zone for new thinking, said Matt Maria of the King Conservation District, which provides inexpensive native plants, technical assistance and even funding to help people become good stewards wherever they live.

The garden also includes a wide range of plants as well as trees, to provide a range of habitats in the garden, from canopy to understory. The display garden uses shredded wood called hog fuel that is inexpensive and breaks down into the soil, instead of gravel that is imported sometimes from across the country or the world.