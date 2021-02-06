How to add attractive new stair molding

The simplest method to determine the proper angles is to just use a projector or carpenter's angle finder to measure the angle of the stairwell. Divide this angle in half, and cut the mating ends on two test pieces at this angle on the miter saw.

Place the two pieces on the landing and the stairs to see how they fit. Make any needed minor adjustments to the cut angles, and try again until they fit perfectly. Keep in mind that you can always use a little wood filler in the gap, if you are planning to paint the finished trim.

If you do not have a protractor or angle finder, place a short scrap piece on the landing, and draw a line along the top of it on the wall. Place the scrap piece on the sloping stringer, and draw a line along it until it intersects the first line.

Now that you have the proper intersection point, place a piece of the scrap-trim piece on the sloped stringer, and slide until the tip meets the intersection point of the lines. Mark the bottom of the trim piece where it meets the landing. This will be an approximate angle for the miter cut. Cut some additional test pieces to get a perfect fit.