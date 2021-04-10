How to care for roses in late winter/spring

Question: Last year, I planted six roses. Over the winter, the stems have turned brown except for the very bottom. Rabbits have begun eating some of them. Is there something I can do to protect them?

Answer: Late winter is a hard time of year for many animals. New sprouts have not yet started their growth, and last year's foods are almost gone. Rabbits and many other small mammals will eat just about everything, but each animal will develop a favorite or two that they will prefer to eat. Sometimes, it is a matter of what is available, and other times, it is a matter of what is closest to the shelter that will protect them from predators. After those foods are all gone, they will move to plants that don't taste as good and those that are less protected.

The only protection that will work over a whole winter is a physical barrier. Fencing works better than sprays and chemicals. Spray products often do work but will need to be applied several times over the winter. They are fast and easy to apply and can be done if fencing isn't possible.

Many plant stems turn colors over the winter. The spring's growth will be green, and then over the course of the year, it will thicken and develop a brown bark. If it died from the winter weather, it will be easy to tell, and it will just break off when bent.