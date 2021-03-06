How to choose lighting for houseplants

A lot more people are growing houseplants because they are staying home and want a prettier house. Unfortunately, many homes don't have enough good-quality light for plants that need bright light. Obviously, lights can be added to those dark corners, but what kind of light should you get?

Not every lightbulb, or the quantity and quality of light it produces, will work for growing plants indoors. Plants use large amounts of red and blue light, lesser quantities of other colors and very little green, which is the color they reflect back to our eyes. The measurement scale of the color of light is expressed in the temperature scale of degrees Kelvin, or K.

Sunlight at noon on a slightly overcast day is around 6,500 K. A normal incandescent light is much cooler, around 2,800 K, while a cool, white-blue fluorescent light is a warm 4,100 K. I know that it sounds odd to say that a yellowish-red lightbulb that produces heat is cooler than a bluish-colored fluorescent light, but it is true when you are only looking at the colors of light and not the kind of bulbs producing the light. Bulbs with color temperatures below 5,000 K look more yellow/red, while bulbs rated between 5,000 and 6,000 K are white, and bulbs above 6,000 K tend to look blue.