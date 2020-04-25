How to create a work space at home

Her own work station is close to her kitchen. "With four active children and two working parents, it made the most sense for me to have my desk area - which is basically a large island open to the kitchen - where I spend a lot of time," Wentz says. "It enables me to be present with the family while keeping an eye on schedules, bills, calendar and work."

When choosing a room, Owens suggests starting with avoiding what distracts you. "It could be certain smells, bright colors, bright lights, interruptions or clutter that disturb you. So make sure to plan for and eliminate them."

Currently, she and her husband both work from home while tending to children ages 10, 12 and 14, two with special needs.

"What I found works is getting them set up with an activity and then we are all working at the same time," she says.

Designer Becky Jarold of B. Jarold and Company also has a dedicated work area in her kitchen. She chose this spot for the view and the light.

"The position of the desk and computer facing the door is so that I have a lot of light and can look up from my computer and see what is happening outside," she says.