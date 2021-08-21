How to create the hotel experience at home

The home away from home concept requires less front desk standing counter and is being replaced with smaller, more intimate desks and/or check-ins by tablet carrying staff. The evolution of hotel lobbies as a living room more than a mere receiving hall can be seen in increased seating and seemingly haphazard small groupings of chairs and tables as one would expect in a private home. It is not surprising that books abound in lobbies as they would normally in a personal library or home, so you can read while you sip your tea or coffee.

Another strong component in hospitality design is storytelling. Storytelling in design can be either fictional or non-fictional. Some hotels may choose to create a design to express a lifestyle or fictional character and will carry the design through its property and details. Hotels within a historical setting or if the property is historical, the design may be driven by the story, and may choose to incorporate design elements original to the building or the historical account.