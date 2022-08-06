How to deal with an unresponsive HOA

Dear Monty: We recently purchased a condo in a community with a homeowners association board and bylaws. This property was only a slab when we bought it with a July closing date. The builder did not complete the unit until the middle of October. The builder promised a closing date inspection for any blemishes or defects and would inspect it each quarter again until the end of one year. The builder also said that the unit would look like the other units (outside) in the community. At the end of April, the HOA requested a meeting because the triplex needed two-thirds approval to go forward. At this meeting, I expressed my concerns that I and others in our fourplex were not getting any satisfaction from the builder in resolving many issues. The HOA was only interested in the outside. I did write a letter to the board explaining all my concerns. They responded that it was our fault because we had taken a winter vacation in Arizona. The outside, which they claimed was their responsibility, does not match the other units. I wrote a second letter asking why we did not get the same treatment as the other units built 10-12 years ago. After a month, I did not get a response. The entire board is not very outgoing and is very standoffish. They told me they don't want to hear about any problems and will make any necessary decisions without outside input. My question is, is there a governing group in Wisconsin overseeing HOAs so I can voice my complaints, or will I have to contact a lawyer to get this board to answer my concerns?