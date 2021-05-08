How to design a stunning spring garden

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers and if you want to get the most out of your buds, you'll have to take the proper steps to carefully design your spring garden.

If you haven't started on your garden this season, it's not too late. Garden Gate magazine says depending on the temperatures and where you live that year, spring can begin anywhere from February to April.

To get started, consider the space you have. While it may be tempting to go the route of simple rows along the ground, you can also expand your designs and take advantage of vertical space.

"That includes walls, transitions, and what's overhead. Going vertical adds a unique touch to gardens of any size," designer Susan Morrison said in her book, "Garden Up! Smart Vertical Gardening for Small and Large Spaces," which was co-authored by Rebecca Sweet.

You'll also want to take into consideration the kinds of flowers you'll be planting.

If your garden isn't quite as lush as you'd prefer since last fall, The Spruce recommends pairing bulbs with hardy annuals. Suggested duos include tulips and primroses and daffodils and scented stock.