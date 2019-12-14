How to employ proper indoor wall-painting techniques

Dear James: I am redecorating my living room now that the kids are older. I have never been able to paint a room and have it look like a professional did it. What specific techniques do they use? -- Rita P.

Dear Rita: Don't feel inept because your indoor painting projects do not resemble that of a professional painter. It takes many years for a painter to hone those skills. You can probably do a better painting job by using professional techniques and tricks, but it still won't look quite as good as the real thing.

The first step when painting is to prepare the room. Move all the furniture to the middle of the room in a large room or remove it all from a smaller room. If you have to reach and stretch over furniture and be concerned about getting paint spatters on it, you can forget about getting even close to a professional-looking paint job.

Cover the floor with 4-mil-thick (a mil is one thousandth of an inch) plastic film, and tape the edges to the baseboards. Unless you are also painting the entire ceiling, you need to cover the floor only about 4 feet out from the walls. Use blue 3M masking tape, which can be removed easily up to 14 days after applied, to stick the film to the baseboard. Green 3M tape can be left on even longer, but it will not adhere as strongly as the blue.